‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #69 continues to wrap up plots

Amazing Spider-Man #667 was the first issue of the Spider-Island event in Spider-Man, where everyone in Manhattan got spider-powers. It also saw Humberto Ramos join the series, who became one of Dan Slott's more iconic and associated artists. And Amazing Spider-Man #667 was where it began. Marvel Comics was also beginning their use of high-tier variant covers to encourage comic book retailers to order more copies. The aftermarket for tiered covers started to ramp up as retailers were beginning to realise they could order a hundred extra copies of a comic to get a 1:100 cover and then sell that for more than the other hundred copies cost. Not too many had quite cottoned on at this point, with the 1:100 cover for Amazing Spider-Man #667 by Gabrielle Del'Otto – and Gabrielle Del'Otto wasn't Gabrielle Del'Otto at that point either. There are an estimated 200 copies in circulation; these days, there would have been more.