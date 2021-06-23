Cancel
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #69 continues to wrap up plots

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 10 days ago
Now that we know Nick Spencer is officially leaving Amazing Spider-Man, it’s safe to say all that has occurred since Kindred was captured is setting things up for the next creator. Much of what Spencer has done since Amazing Spider-Man #800 could be considered a reset, from bringing back characters like Rose and Sin-Eater, to promises of more information coming soon like with Peter Parker’s sister. That makes for an interesting reading experience since we know what happens here will be the new status quo, but it still needs to captivate us.

