Comics

‘Heroes Return’ #1 bulges with satisfying action

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final fight has all come down to this, as Heroes Reborn ends and Heroes Return #1 wraps up Marvel’s mainline summer event. After six issues of Earth’s mightiest superhero team, the Squadron Supreme revealed themselves to be not so heroic. Now, it’s time for the Avengers to fight back. Every super-powered moment showcasing the incredibly overpowered Squadron Supreme member has led to this and, quite frankly, it’s not even clear if the Avengers can beat them! Expect a larger-than-life feel in the art and story for Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness’s final issue.

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

Jason Aaron
#Marvel#The Squadron Supreme#Avengers#Starbrand#Nighthawk
