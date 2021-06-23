Cancel
Family Relationships

Chris and Lauren Bushnell Lane Are 'Learning as We Go' with Son Dutton: 'Laugh Your Way Through'

By Sarah Michaud
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks in, Chris and Lauren Bushnell Lane are discovering their newborn's personality - and figuring out who he looks like. "He's stubborn and sweet. Very alert and just wants to take everything in," the Bachelor alum, 31, says of son Dutton Walker, born June 8 in Nashville. "He definitely has Chris' eyes and expressions." Her country star husband, 36, sees "Lauren's nose, lips and chin" so far.

Chris Lane
