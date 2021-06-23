Chris and Lauren Bushnell Lane Are 'Learning as We Go' with Son Dutton: 'Laugh Your Way Through'

Country singer Chris Lane just became a new dad! He opened up about life with son Dutton and wife Lauren Bushnell while toasting over Drinkworks cocktails!. Chris Lane, 36, is already loving being a first time dad! The country star welcomed son Dutton Walker on June 8 with wife Lauren Lane, 31, and he already knows his favorite part of being a new parent. “I think just watching him change,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing his partnership with Drinkworks’ new Deep Eddy Day Drink cocktails and their PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES in Venice, CA on June 24. “I feel like he changes every 10 minutes. Something new I noticed about him — just a lot of fun. Watching Lauren be a mom as well has been one of my favorite things as well because she’s so good at it. He’s definitely lucky to have her as his mama.”