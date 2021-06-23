Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

‘S.W.O.R.D.’ #6 is as close to perfect as comics get

By Eve Kolb
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

S.W.O.R.D. is consistently one of the best books in Marvel’s current line, thanks to Al Ewing who is shaping cosmic Marvel as he pleases. S.W.O.R.D. #6 is by far the best issue in the Hellfire Gala’s event, providing surprises and suspense on every page. SPOILERS AHEAD for S.W.O.R.D. #6!. Thus...

aiptcomics.com
Community Policy
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

952
Followers
7K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Ewing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#S W O R D#Marvel Universe#S W O R D#The Galactic Council#Marauders#Pretender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
Related
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ #15 goes to the S.W.O.R.D. station

Doctor Doom joined the team in the last issue of Guardians of the Galaxy and next month kicks off The Last Annihilation, a crossover between the Marvel Cosmic books. Sandwiched in between those major moments is a successful, if not quite standout, issue that finds Nova and Star-Lord on diplomatic duty while Gamora and the other Guardians uncover a major, new threat. Let’s get to it.
Comicslrmonline.com

Classic Comics Review: Marvel’s What If? Volume Two Issues #0 to #28

Thanks for stopping by and checking out my review of the following books in this Classic Marvel Series. I did a review of the first volume of What If? and it was a blast to go over my collection in that run. I did the same for the second volume of What If? and found that I forgot that some have great stories and key topics that took place in this series. In order to cover everything, I have to break this run down into three columns. This way I can get them all in and without overwhelming you, the reader. I hope you enjoy my take on what I got out of each issue. As always, thanks for checking my column out!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Ivan Fiorelli Finally Gets To Draw the X-Men in Marauders #23

Ivan Fiorelli is an Italian artist whose only previous US Comics credit was on One-Hit Wonder #5 from Image Comics back in 2015, but he has extensive credits for Sergio Bonelli titles such as Nathan Never, as well as in animation and gaming. But he loves his American comics and is a massive X-Men fan. In April, he tweeted "After my month-long "X-Men Evolution characters" wave, I decided to recreate an iconic sequence from X-Men #2 (1991), by Chris Claremont and @JimLee, with my version of those characters. I guess it's time to update my portfolio a little bit!" last month also got a feature in Diamond Previews based on his X-Men fan artwork. His Instagram includes his X-Men Evolution portfolio work. And it all seems to do the trick. Ivan Fiorelli, will be replacing the previously solicited Ze Carlos on the upcoming X-Men comic book Marauders #23. Ze Carlos, known for work on Angel, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four, is still solicited for Marauders #24. Here's a look at some of Ivan Fiorelli's X-Men fan art as an idea of what we may be getting. It's always nice to see someone's dreams come true – might there be more X-Men in his future now that he's had a sweet taste of Krakoan sugar?
Comicslrmonline.com

The Comics Stash I Great Titles To Get In July 2021

Hello, and welcome back! In this column I go over a few great titles from each company that has a great comic and worth picking up and reading for this month. I enjoy comics because some stories are so memorable. To do this you start with a great writer to paint that picture so that artists can make it come to life for us to see. Comics have become a huge part of Pop Culture. It is to the point that television shows, movies, and other platforms such as Netflix have determined the value of current and older comics. Again, these are my picks of comics that I feel have a great story.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel reveals even more ‘The Trial of Magneto’ covers

Marvel has been sharing variant covers today starting with Inferno and now we’ve got a first look at additional The Trial of Magneto covers. The new series launches on August 18th. So what’s The Trial of Magneto about?. The very future of Krakoa is threatened as a trial begins that...
ComicsComicBook

The Best Comics of 2021 (So Far)

2021 is officially halfway over, and the milestone of the Fourth of July weekend has led some to look back on the past six months of an unforgettable year. For those in the realm of comics, the year so far has seen some significant evolutions, both in terms of how titles get to readers, and in terms of the comics themselves. In and amidst the ever-growing number of events, relaunches, and highly-anticipated first appearances, there have been some truly groundbreaking and creative titles, each of which illustrates exactly how much the medium of comics continues to be capable of.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August

Whilce Portacio time! Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 was solicited with artists "Marcus To, Jason Loo, Creees Lee, Lynne Yoshii, and more." That has now been updated to read "Jason Loo, Mashal Ahmed, Whilce Portacio, Marcus To" and delayed a little until August the 25th. For a comic book celebrating the work of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage characters and creators, Whilce Portacio is certainly a get. Filipino-American artist on Punisher, X-Factor, and X-Men artist, initial co-founder of Image Comics, co-creator of Wetworks, Whilce Portacio is one of the most influential and significant superhero comic book creators of his generation. Sickness in 2000 stalled his career, and his return was sporadic, with another creator-owned series Stone, more Wetworks, Batman Confidential, Spawn with other Image co-founder Todd McFarlane, Hulk, Non Humans, a short return to Uncanny X-Men and an issue of Major X with another Image co-founder, Rob Liefeld, spread over the last couple of decades. But with the prominence of this title might that suggest a bigger return? What with everything else, Wetworks must be due for a revival, right? A super-military response team covered in golden symbiotic technology, maybe its time has come?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1

After three sense-shattering series, Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten and Frank D’Armata – the entire SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN crew – RETURN! This time, they’re taking Spider-Man down the road less traveled to the supremely psychedelic CROSSROADS DIMENSION! In their most ambitious series yet, the SYMBIOTE team puts Peter Parker and his alien costume on a collision course with none other than THE INCREDIBLE HULK, in a story set just before Peter David’s landmark run on the Hulk series!