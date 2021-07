Fantastic Four collectors may already have this issue, but funny story: this was the first silver age comic I ever personally read. I was seven years old and had been reading comics for about two years, and a family member gave me FF #73 as a Christmas present. My little mind was blown. Thor, Daredevil, and Spidey looked like they were fighting the Fantastic Four! That can't be right, can it? It wasn't, of course, but that is not going to stop me from bidding on this CGC copy on auction at ComicConnect right now, part of Session 3 of Event Auction #46 taking place this week. Sitting at $105, this 9.0 copy has an insanely good look to it for having a white cover. Check out the Kirby goodness below.