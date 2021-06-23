Cancel
...on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way, a hip new island shopping destination

Block Island Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article..on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way will be open daily from 10am everyday. A new island shopping destination thats been described as having a casual boho vibe with a preppy twist. Home of The Sweaty Blonde Clothing + Accessories with new styles + colors weekly!! We have expanded our retail business to include a carefully curated selection of small batch designers + artists. Open daily from 10am, located in the cute little yellow house on Weldon’s Way closer to High Street. Entire boutique is available online too.

LifestyleBlock Island Times

...on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way celebrates the July 4th Weekend!

We are super excited to celebrate our first July 4th weekend at ...on the WAY!! We are offering our 15% Grand Opening discount to anyone with a card (pickup at Chamber) or mention you read about it in the Block Island Times. We are fully stocked on all your favorite Sweatys, perfect for the weekend weather forecast. We have something for everyone whether you are ...on the WAY! to the beach, dinner, lawn party or hanging poolside! Come have a look at your newest hip lifestyle boutique on Block Island where boho chic meets classic preppy creating the perfect Island style!!
Visual ArtBlock Island Times

Art around town

The Spring Street Gallery will host an art exhibit by island resident Jane Emsbo from July 10 to July 17. There will be an artist’s. reception at the gallery on Saturday, July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. Emsbo’s abstract paintings are...
Food & DrinksBlock Island Times

Dick’s Fish

Tucked behind Dead Eye Dick’s in New Harbor is its companion market Dick’s Fish. It’s the brainchild of partners Jessica Wronowski and Paul Vitu, who conceived of the idea over the winter. It’s the first new fish market on Block Island in modern memory. The pair ran Finn’s Seafood Restaurant...