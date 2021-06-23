Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: What Did the Disney+ Series Change From the Book?

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mysterious Benedict Society is coming to Disney+. Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi adapted Trenton Lee Stewart’s books into a show. Of course, no adaptation can be 100% faithful, not even Lord of the Rings. Some of Hay and Manfredi’s changes end up being additions and embellishments. [Spoiler alert: This...

www.cheatsheet.com
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trenton Lee Stewart
Person
Phil Lord
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Disney Manfredi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Variety

With ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,’ Tony Hale Delves Deeper Into Family Programming

Perhaps best known for his comedic work on “Veep” and “Arrested Development,” Tony Hale has also been prolific in programs for younger eyeballs over the years, from “Toy Story 4″ and “Forky Asks a Question” to the adaptation of his 2014 book, “Archibald’s Next Big Thing.” Although he continues to work in adult fare (“Eat Wheaties!” and the upcoming “Being the Ricardos”), his recent slate is populated with family-friendly fare: “I Heart Arlo,” the “Rugrats” revival, the “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie and “The Mysterious Benedict Society” — based on the books by Trenton Lee Stewart — which sees him play identical twins Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain.
TV & Videosd23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 93 | Tony Hale on Creating Forky and The Mysterious Benedict Society

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 35:00. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. D23 Members will preview Inside the Walt Disney Archives at Graceland, baby giraffe arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, new details on Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, new series coming to Disney Channel and Disney Junior, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire coming to Disney+, The Beatles: Get Back gets a new release date and format, a new trailer for Robin Roberts’ Disney+ original series Turning the Tables, and Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life gets a premiere date. Plus, The Mysterious Benedict Society’s Tony Hale on playing twins, creating Forky, and why Inside Out is a perfect film.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 02 July 2021: Manifest Movie? Real Rick and Morty

You don't know what it's like to own the game and run this town. You don't know what it's like to watch your back and not back down. You don't know how it feels to cling to nothing while you drown. We'll rise again before it's done, you're gonna hear… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Future Royalty for that TWD-themed opener, welcome to your Friday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our highlights include Noah Hawley talking FX on Hulu "Alien" series, two rounds of Loki news, LeVar Burton wanting Jeopardy! fulltime, Ming-Na Wen reflecting on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kelsey Grammer talking Frasier revival, Amazon's The Wheel of Time confirms 2021, The CW's The Flash bringing back three heavy-hitters for Season 8, and the Manifest movement may be moving to film. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut and are definitely worth your time.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Mysterious Benedict Society's Tony Hale on Wigs, Twins, and Some Much-Needed Empathy

There are few people in television quite as funny or versatile as Tony Hale. From his turn as frightened man-child Buster Bluth on Arrested Development, to Veep's dangerously optimistic pin cushion-slash-personal assistant, Gary, Hale has spent the better part of two decades filling our lives with joyous and irreverent humor. Now, the Emmy-winning actor stars in and produces The Mysterious Benedict Society for Disney+, where he plays both the absent-minded hero and the calculated villain.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Casts Nico Parker

Nico Parker has joined Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us‘. The Last of Us will be an adaptation of the award-winning video game by the same name. According to Deadline, Nico Parker is set to portray Sarah, the daughter of Pascal’s character, Joel. The show...
ComicsComicBook

Disney TV Announces Comic-Con Panels For The Simpsons, Family Guy, and More

It was announced earlier this year that San Diego Comic-Con will have an intimate three-day affair happening in person in November, but there will still be a Comic-Con@Home event happening this month just like last year. The virtual event will be taking place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 and it was announced today that Disney Television will produce eight virtual panels during the event.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....