Douglas Henry Christy fires numerous shots from inside his car on Thursday before surrendering to Newberg policeA Wilsonville man who police characterized as potentially suicidal was detained in Newberg after firing gunshots from inside his vehicle. A release from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said dispatchers received a report of an apparently intoxicated individual driving a late-model Dodge pickup in northern Newberg around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, prompting a single officer to respond to the area of Bell Road and Aspen Way. There, the officer conducted a traffic stop and eventually was joined by a number of other officers before...