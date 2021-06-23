Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

...on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way, your new island shopping destination!

Block Island Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article..on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way will be open daily from 10am everyday. A new island shopping destination thats been described as having a casual boho vibe with a preppy twist. Home of The Sweaty Blonde Clothing + Accessories with new styles + colors weekly!! We have expanded our retail business to include a carefully curated selection of small batch designers + artists. Open daily from 10am, located in the cute little yellow house on Weldon’s Way closer to High Street. Entire boutique is available online too.

www.blockislandtimes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Island#Retail Business#Clothing#Instagram#The Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Shoppingbestproducts.com

Wayfair Is Having a MASSIVE 4th of July Sale — Here Are the Best Deals to Shop

If you're looking for just about any home item, chances are you can find it on Wayfair. And luckily, since the website already offers up to 60% off items in various categories, almost everything is already at a great price. Their amazing prices are the exact reason the retailer rarely has sales, but luckily, Wayfair goes all out for the holidays, and the Fourth of July is no exception. In celebration of Independence Day, Wayfair is slashing prices on some of the most sought-after products, like sofas, beds, storage, and kitchen appliances, big and small.
Home & Gardenocmomblog.com

Cool ways to revamp your house

If you are a tenant or a homeowner, you probably want to make sure that your house is in as best condition that it can be. Also, you may wish to switch up your home’s style and interior design to give and breathe new life within it. If this applies to you, then this article has been written just for you. So continue to read on to learn about some cools ways in which you can revamp your house!
LifestyleBlock Island Times

...on the WAY! • Weldon’s Way celebrates the July 4th Weekend!

We are super excited to celebrate our first July 4th weekend at ...on the WAY!! We are offering our 15% Grand Opening discount to anyone with a card (pickup at Chamber) or mention you read about it in the Block Island Times. We are fully stocked on all your favorite Sweatys, perfect for the weekend weather forecast. We have something for everyone whether you are ...on the WAY! to the beach, dinner, lawn party or hanging poolside! Come have a look at your newest hip lifestyle boutique on Block Island where boho chic meets classic preppy creating the perfect Island style!!
Charlottesville, VAUV Cavalier Daily

Top 10 places or ways to get furniture for your new apartment or house

Facebook Marketplace is a great resource that allows people to sell items in communities. You can search the online store by location and item, allowing you to find a lot of furniture. Around the time that people are moving out or switching leases in Charlottesville, people will list their furniture on Facebook, often for much lower prices than new furniture. People are just as desperate to get rid of their furniture as you are desperate to furnish your new place. Picking up furniture from strangers has its risks, but if you are safe and take friends with you when possible, potential danger can be avoided.
Interior Designtheapopkavoice.com

Reworking Your Home in a Minimalist Way

Having spent more and more time in our own homes, especially this past year, we’re starting to reconsider our home design. When you spend a lot of time in a space, you want it to feel clear, comfortable and anything but overwhelming. Many of us live in cluttered environments, filled with belongings and with little space to really kick back and relax. But there are ways to overcome this. One option that you have is to make your home a little more minimalist in design. This will help to declutter, clear up space and make your living environment a whole lot nicer! Here are some steps that you can take to achieve this.
Shoppingbeachbodyondemand.com

7 Ways to Break Your Quarantine Online Shopping Habit

Odds are, you picked up some bad habits during quarantine. And if there’s one thing we’ve all gotten a little too comfortable with during quarantine, it’s the “Add to cart” button. Whether it’s inspired by the dopamine hit from retail therapy, or the hope that a new pair of yoga...
Skin Carewkml.com

Plan A Spa Day With These 15 Skincare Must Haves

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Home & Gardenlastheplace.com

Easy Ways To Secure Your Home

No matter where you call home, keep the easy ways to secure your home in mind, even if you are going out of town for work or vacation. You need to set up your home in a way that keeps your property safe and intruders out. Secure the Doors. We...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

3 Ways To Ensure The Success Of Your Restaurant Business In New Jersey

One of the most challenging businesses anyone can get into is the restaurant business. Just the same, there is no shortage of restaurants everywhere in the world offering every dish you can imagine. Despite the many difficulties and competition that face businessmen who aim to break into the restaurant industry, they willingly take the risk, hoping to make it big. Just the same, there will be many who will close shop not long after, primarily those who are not fully prepared for the tough competition and everything else that goes into maintaining a successful restaurant business. This holds true, even in the New Jersey area.
Beauty & Fashionmusingsofamuse.com

COSRX Discount + 10% Additional

If you need to stock up on any of your favorite CosRX Skincare products select items are on sale at iherb.com with an additional 10% off reduced prices at checkout!
AstronomyNewsday

The best ways to see the 'Strawberry Supermoon' on Long Island

For one evening this June, the moon in the Long Island night sky won’t be just an ordinary moon — it will be a Strawberry Supermoon. Does this mean we’ll look up and see what appears to be a giant red berry hovering over Nassau and Suffolk counties? In a word: no. But what is a Strawberry Supermoon and what should sky watchers expect to see?
Oak Hill, WVwoay.com

Destination Downtown finds new way to memorialize your pups

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – For those of you who would like to honor your pets, there’s a special place to do that in Oak Hill. What started as a memorial for law enforcement K-9s hard turned into much more. The organization Destination Downtown has come up with a perfect...
Shelter Island, NYRiverhead News-Review

Afloat: The green way around the Island

On Saturday, June 26, the Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) was sponsor to an around-the-Island race for Etchells and Sonars. Architecturally, both boats would be called mid-century design. The Etchells, 30-foot Daysailors, were designed in 1965; 23-foot Sonars in 1980. Both use fixed keels. There were six Etchells and two...
GardeningTree Hugger

Ways to Embrace Shade in Your Garden

Many people imagine that shade in a garden is a problem to be overcome. But I believe with the right attitude, inspiration, and ideas, even the shadiest garden can become a beautiful and abundant space. In my professional opinion, the key lies in embracing shade in your garden—working with what you have rather than trying to fight a lack of light. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to create stunning and productive planting schemes, even in north-facing or shady spaces. Here are my tips:
Interior Designcoloradohomesmag.com

5 Ways to Refresh Your Home

After spending more time than usual in our homes in 2020, we all found spaces we’d like to change. From makeshift homeschooling stations to working from home at the kitchen table, our houses became more than just our homes. Natalie Warady, a stylist, writer and design fanatic who’s lived and...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
munaluchi

5 Ways to Elevate Your Groom’s Experience

Groom stylist Fontaine Concierge’s insightful article on ideas to create an amazing groom’s experience was featured in the Winter 2021 issue of MunaLuchi Bride Magazine! View the digital magazine format here. To date, most of the pomp and circumstance related to weddings has been reserved for the bride and shared...
ReligionNeosho Daily News

Consider Your Ways

Haggai 1:2 This is what the Lord Almighty says: “These people say, ‘The time has not yet come to rebuild the Lord’s house.’” 3 Then the word of the Lord came through the prophet Haggia 4 “Is it a time for you yourselves to be living in your paneled houses, while this house remains a ruin?” 5 Now this is what the Lord Almighty says: “Give careful thought to your ways. 6 You have planted much, but harvested little. You eat, but never have enough. You drink, but never have your fill. You put on clothes, but are not warm. You earn wages, only to put them in a purse with holes in it.” 7 This is what the Lord Almighty says: “Give careful thought to your ways.
RecipesIndependent Record

New ways to enjoy coleslaw

We are immersed in the barbecue season and what goes better with barbecue than coleslaw? It is a traditional side dish for barbecued ribs, pulled pork, barbecued chicken and other favorites. Coleslaw actually dates back to ancient Rome when a dish was made of cabbage, eggs, vinegar and spices. The recipes for coleslaw date back to Dutch recipe books from 1770, and the term “coleslaw” comes from the Dutch term “koolsia” meaning cabbage salad. “Kool” in Dutch sounds like “cole,” thus coleslaw. The most pivotal moment for the popularity of coleslaw came with the creation of mayonnaise in the 1800s, which was used rather than eggs in making the dressing. Mayonnaise in the dressing goes well with the tang of the BBQ sauce, but no one says coleslaw has to have a creamy dressing and those with a vinaigrette dressing are just as popular. Try adding coleslaw without the dressing to a pasta salad, and coleslaw can also be partially cooked in a skillet and added to scrambled eggs or quiche. Don’t be limited in your ways to use and serve coleslaw as well as the vegetables that you incorporate into it, and try to discover new ways to enjoy it.
Relationshipsamericanpeoplenews.com

July 2021 Theme: What’s Your Favorite Way to Play?

When was the last time you felt fully disconnected from your to-do list?. The last time I had that feeling, I was on a walk through a local park. I found myself cross-legged on the ground, making a crown out of flowers and looking for four-leaf clovers. I’ve thought a...