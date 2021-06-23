Cancel
Comics

'X-Men Legends' #4 takes it back to the '80s

By Eve Kolb
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 10 days ago
X-Men Legends #4 continues its X-Factor story with Louise and Walt Simonson at the helm, taking the story back to the days of the original X-Factor. Most of this story is about robo Hodge’s fight with the team, with narration boxes galore — these little touches make it feel like it’s from another era rather than a 2021 story, which isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it actually adds to the story’s charm overall.

