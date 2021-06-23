Cancel
Comics

‘Wolverine’ #13 shows how low Beast will go

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
 10 days ago
As we saw in X-Force #20, the Hellfire Gala hasn’t been all small talk and cocktails. That action-packed story carries forward in today’s Wolverine #13. Both books are written by Benjamin Percy, and both feature Wolverine, Deadpool, and Beast’s diabolical scheme coming to a head. This issue opens with security...

