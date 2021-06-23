NBA Draft Lottery Should Have Its Own Night

Franchise-altering moves are left to chance as 14 teams vie for the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Intrigue abounds as we prepare for this year’s draft lottery. The Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic all have a 14% chance at landing the top pick, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers close behind with an 11.5% chance at the No. 1 selection. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony projects that Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham will be the top pick, with USC’s Evan Mobley, Jalen Green (G League Ignite), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), and Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite) rounding out the top five.