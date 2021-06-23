Cancel
NBA

NBA Draft Lottery Should Have Its Own Night

Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 11 days ago

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explain why the NBA needs to better capitalize on the Draft Lottery. The guys break down how the NBA could turn the Lottery into a bigger television event.

Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

Mike Harmon
#Nba Draft Lottery#Television#The Draft Lottery
