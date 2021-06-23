What’s Sedalia’s Favorite Iced Tea?

First of all, I had to force myself to type out "iced tea" instead of "ice tea". I went with my Dad to a local restaurant the other day and had me a lemonade. I thought that was a pretty popular summertime beverage. But I decided to ask you guys on our Facebook page what your favorite summertime drink was, and found I was in the obvious minority. Like, my favorite wasn't even mentioned, at all. And actually, about half of the responses were voting for iced tea.