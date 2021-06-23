Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

What’s Sedalia’s Favorite Iced Tea?

By Rebehka Moreland
Posted by 
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First of all, I had to force myself to type out "iced tea" instead of "ice tea". I went with my Dad to a local restaurant the other day and had me a lemonade. I thought that was a pretty popular summertime beverage. But I decided to ask you guys on our Facebook page what your favorite summertime drink was, and found I was in the obvious minority. Like, my favorite wasn't even mentioned, at all. And actually, about half of the responses were voting for iced tea.

awesome923.com
Community Policy
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Tea#Ice Tea#Tea Bags#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Harrisonville, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Fulfill Your Perfect Social Media Photo Dreams With The Red Barn Ranch Sunflower Festival

I admit, I don't take many pictures of myself. I don't feel the need to. But then, I am old an curmudgeonly, so nobody wants to see that, anyway. But I know that social media has really inspired a lot of people to get more interested in photography. And it's definitely made people more aware of beautiful photo ops! SOooooo, what have I got for you? The perfect photo backgrounds, right here in West Central Missouri.
Missouri StatePosted by
Awesome 92.3

Cow Tipping Be Gone – Cow Hugging In Missouri Looks Like Ten Times More Fun

I love animals. I think most people do. As long as it's not some alligator trying to eat my face or a kangaroo wanting to kick my guts out, I'm happy. So imagine my surprise when I came across The Gentle Barn. I found it on "experiences" on Air BnB. So basically you make an appointment and go out to see them in Dittmer. It's about a three hour drive outside of St Louis. So it could be a good weekend road trip, you know?