Seattle Now: At Amazon you're either in, or you're out

As Brendan Kiley of the Seattle Times put it, BoltBus, which was closed by its parent company, Greyhound, this week, presented itself "as a more playful and stylish alternative to traditional intercity bus companies." Though certainly cheap, the real reason for its popularity was the frequency of its trips and its access to electrical receptacles and wifi. The whole business worked almost well until around 2018 when the company evidently reduced bus maintenance to a minimum. Also, the wifi rarely worked. Anyone who used the service in the two years before the lockdown could see (and sometimes even smell—I certainly did during a 2018 trip from Vancouver B.C.) the deterioration of the company's key constant capital. In fact, I stopped using the BoltBus because its fleet was looking more like what Zimbabweans might describe as chicken buses. The expense of taking the often slow, late, less frequent train already far outweighed the savings of a disintegrating BoltBus bus.