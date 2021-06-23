Parent Arrested at Out-of-Control School Board Meeting on News Trans Policy

An Ohio police chief has resigned after he was reportedly caught on surveillance video placing a Ku Klux Klan sign on the desk of a Black officer. Anthony Campo, the chief of the Sheffield Lake Police Department, was described by the town’s mayor as being anything but repentant after the incident. “He thought this was just a joke,” Mayor Dennis Bring was quoted as telling Cleveland.com, calling it “the most egregious and offensive thing you could possibly do.” Campo, a 33-year veteran of the force, reportedly placed a piece of paper emblazoned with “Ku Klux Klan” on the desk of a Black officer who’d been with the department for less than a year. In addition to the sign itself, Campo had apparently laid out a jacket to look like the robes worn by KKK members. He then sat in wait for the officer to come find the display.