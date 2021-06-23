Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

Parent Arrested at Out-of-Control School Board Meeting on News Trans Policy

By Danika Fears
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 10 days ago
Tensions boiled over Tuesday night at a Virginia school board meeting to discuss a new transgender policy, with one parent arrested and another ticketed for trespassing as the crowd got out of control. The public comment period at the Loudoun County Public Schools meeting had to be cut short after attendees refused to stop interrupting. Some parents reportedly shouted “Shame on you” and gave the finger, while others brought signs emblazoned with: “We the parents stand up” and “Education not indoctrination.” The meeting had been convened to discuss a draft policy on the treatment of transgender children, mandating that teachers use students’ preferred names and pronouns and let them use bathrooms that correspond to their identity.

New York City, NY
