Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

How Much Do You Know About Kalamazoo? Take This Quiz:

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm in my fifth year of living in Kalamazoo and yet I'm always learning new things about our city. There has been so many things that were invented here, and a lot of history that I think gets swept under the rug. It's nice to take a look back every once in a while and reflect on how things used to be, including this article about buildings, events and companies that are no longer here. There's also some pretty interesting facts about Kalamazoo that people not familiar with, like how Kalamazoo was a stop on the underground railroad.

wkfr.com
Community Policy
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tip From Long Time Kalamazoo Resident: ‘Don’t Move Here!’

I'm coming up on my 5th year as a resident of Kalamazoo and I gotta' tell you, the moment I moved here I felt like I was at home. I grew up in Rochester Hills, MI and in some way this city is much like that, with a few differences. For one, this city is a little bit more progressive and celebrates inclusion, which is a must. It also has its issues though, with the growing homeless population continuing to be a problem. One long time resident though is saying that if you're thinking about moving to Kalamazoo, Don't.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Man From Kalamazoo Could Be The Next Big Brother Champion

A man from Kalamazoo will be competing on the next season of Big Brother set to premiere on July 7th. Meet Xavier Prather. Although he lives in Wisconsin now, he's originally from Kalamazoo. Prather is an attorney who describes himself as, "fun loving, personable, and confident." Qualities that will, hopefully,...
Marquette, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

How Many Peanuts Did This Chipmunk in Marquette Fit in His Mouth?

I'd like to think that I'm a patient person. With that being said, I don't know if I'd be able to keep myself still for the amount of time it would take to make this happen. A Marquette woman is showing off her unique bond with a backyard critter. Amanda York recently posted a video in the public Facebook group PureUP displaying the trust she's earned from a tiny chipmunk. I knew the video was going to be cute. I did NOT know just how many peanuts this little guy could fit in his mouth. Take a look:
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Only Taco John’s In Stevensville Has Closed

It seems that the Taco John's in Stevensville off Red Arrow has closed for good. The popular chain, not from Michigan, was actually Michigan's only location, until they closed their doors and removed advertising over the past few weeks. The news was broke on Facebook, as someone who went to the BP gas station it was linked with saw they had shut it down:
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s 1st Cereal Bar Is Opening July 3rd 2021 In Roseville

When I think of my top favorite snacks I'll always go to cereal. Not only because Battle Creek the cereal capital of the world, but it's always been more of a dessert snack than a meal to me. Michigan's first ever ice cream & cereal bar brings the two worlds together, letting you make your own cereal ice cream and milkshakes. This sounds super dangerous, but the Greedy Goat Ice Cream & Cereal Bar at 16970 E. 13 Mile in Roseville seem to be up for that challenge. If you want to make your own cereal flavored milkshake...
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Man Gives Wife Huge Treehouse for Anniversary on TV

This giant treehouse, being held in 3 large white pine trees in Marion, Michigan is a must see. Back in 2016, a Michigan man named Peter decided to surprise his wife on their 40th anniversary a treehouse. To say this anniversary gift is unique would be the understatement of the year. But it's not just any treehouse. This thing is massive and it's equipped with everything we have in our ground homes. This treehouse has a working bathroom, stove, microwave, refrigerator...etc. Not to mention, other than the sleeping quarters downstairs, there are 4 beds upstairs for the kids. Yes, you read that correctly. This treehouse has two floors.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Woman Traveling from Chicago to Canada is Missing in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was traveling from Chicago to Canada and went missing in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for the public's help for information regarding the location of 28-year-old Valarie Villegas who was last known to be in Kalamazoo. Valarie's...
Holland, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Found In Holland: Could This Be The Worst Truck for Sale…Ever?

I'm no stranger to random cars on the side of the road being listed for sale. It's how I bought and sold my very first car. However, this one caught me off guard. In the Facebook group, Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan, someone posted a roadside listing for a "ghost car" or, as the sign says, a truck that is in need of some spare parts:
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Southwest Michigan’s 10 Favorite Food Trucks for 2021

After nearly 9,000 votes a couple new food trucks pull into the top 10. You nominated 37 food trucks all fighting for bragging rights from the following counties: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan and Barry. To say that this was a close race from beginning to end would be a huge understatement. We saw some of the usual suspects and a few new trucks pull into the top 10 this year. Congrats to all of the hard working Southwest Michigan food trucks that were nominated.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Why Was the Mystery Machine in Kalamazoo Last Weekend?

If you thought you saw the Mystery Machine in Kalamazoo Friday, you're not crazy. In fact, they would've gotten away with being in Kalamazoo if it weren't for those meddling kids. Well, it wasn't Scooby and the Gang. However, a mini-car version of the Mystery Machine was in Southwest Michigan over the weekend. Justin Olsen shared the moment he ran into that miniature TV icon car in downtown Kalamazoo on Tiktok.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Stephan Lynch Announces ‘The Time Machine” Tour 2021

One of the funniest and most talented comedians of our time is hitting the road again in what he's calling "The Time Machine" tour in 2021. Kalamazoo's Stephan Lynch has for a long time, been one of my favorite comedians. When I discovered his music back in 2007, I was absolutely hooked on The Craig Machine. Now, he's once again touring and is also currently writing and recording his next album. His last album, My Old Heart," was a studio/live double album recorded at La Luna Studios and during his historic, two-show run at the Reality Factory in Kalamazoo and reached the #1 spot on Billboard’s Comedy charts.
PoliticsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021: Choose Your Own Adventure

A Labor Day Weekend tradition returns to Michigan as the Mackinac Bridge Walk is on for 2021. This year, there are three options to choose from. It was May of 2020 that the annual end-of-summer Michigan tradition was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many people were angered wondering why the September event was called off four months early. In May of this year, we were promised that if Michigan hit vaccination goals, the Mackinac Bridge Walk would return in 2021. Lace up your sneakers, it's on!