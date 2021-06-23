Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

DOC Inmate Escapes From Work Release at Mo State Fairgrounds

By Townsquare Sedalia
Posted by 
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: DOC has called off their search. Their dogs led us to West Country Club Estates where a perimeter was set up by PCSO, SPD, and MSHP. SPD utilized their drone to assist the literal army of DOC officers. Unfortunately, after hours of searching, the individual was not located. Remain vigilant, lock your doors, get your guns out of your vehicles if you are one to leave them in there, and call 911 if you become alarmed or have information. We will continue working this on our end first thing in the morning. Deputies have been instructed to conduct extra patrols in potential areas, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders.

awesome923.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Brown Hair#West Country Club Estates#Pcso#Spd#Mshp#West Pettis#K9 Cav#Sheriff Anders#Department Of Corrections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Posted by
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For July 7, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, Sedalia Police took a theft report from the American Auto Rental, 2101 South Limit Avenue. Nine items had been stolen, with an aggregate value of $1,400. Terry Arnold also reported that a vehicle had been damaged, which would cost approximately $300 to repair. There is no suspect information at this time.
Posted by
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Man Killed in Cass County Crash

A Warrensburg man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet, driven by 18-year-old Austin M. Duffey of Holden, was on East 171st Street, 1584 feet east of Shimel Road (northeast of Strasburg) at 5:18 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. After impact, the vehicle overturned and came to rest in a creek. His passenger, 25-year-old Tristan C. Ervin of Warrensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responder Tommy Edwards at 8:01 p.m.
Missouri StatePosted by
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured Monday night in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that a northbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 32-year-old Lindsey M. Emery of Sedalia, was on US 65 at 145th Road at 8:25 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle traveled off the right side, struck the ground and overturned multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
Missouri StatePosted by
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for July 5, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Oscar D. Padilla of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Monday in Miller County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Padilla was released on summons. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Joseph R. Lafernier of Warrensburg at 12 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County....
Missouri StatePosted by
Awesome 92.3

Clinton Motorcyclist Strikes Deer

A Clinton man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer on Sunday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2007 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old James E. Quigg of Clinton, was southbound on Route PP at SE 200 Road at 11 p.m., when he struck a deer.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Otterville Man Arrested During Domestic Disturbance Call

Sedalia Police were dispatched to the area of McAnally Court and West Saline Street Wednesday night for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and located the victim and the suspect. The suspect had choked and further assaulted the victim while the victim had their one year old child in her hands. The suspect became erratic and aggressive toward Officers and refused several commands by Officers.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Arrest Man Wanted for Felony Tampering

On Friday evening, Sedalia Police performed a traffic stop on a gray Volkswagen minivan as the vehicle did not have lights on in the rain. The vehicle was also speeding in the area of Winchester Drive and West 10th Street. The traffic stop took place in that same general area. The driver fled on foot from the vehicle.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Burglary & Assault Suspect Arrested by Sedalia Police

Early Saturday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 7th Street for a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with multiple subjects. One victim stated that the suspect had pushed her back and entered her residence unlawfully. The victim stated the suspect began grabbing another victim, whom the suspect was in a domestic relationship with. He began pulling and pushing on her, trying to get her to leave with him.
Missouri StatePosted by
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Teen Injured in Henry County Crash

A Sedalia teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning in Henry County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2006 Chevy, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Route C, one mile east of Missouri 7 at 9:40 a.m., when vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve to the center of the roadway and strike a southbound 2011 Ford, driven by 44-year-old Luke Jennings of Green Ridge. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficking Suspect

On Monday, June 28, at approximately 7:21 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle in the 3400 block of W. Broadway Blvd. for a registration violation. At the time of the stop, the driver fled from the vehicle on foot, into the parking lot of Motel 6, 3402 W. Broadway Blvd. The male suspect was taken into custody a short distance away without incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy