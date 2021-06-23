Cancel
Willshire, OH

Woman arrested at Willshire gas station faces murder charge

By Editorials
The Lima News
 11 days ago
WILLSHIRE — A female taken into custody Monday in Willshire after allegedly walking around a gas station with a gun and pointing it at customers has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Fort Wayne woman.

According to Fort Wayne television station WANE-TV, Valerie Rose Hardiek, 22, faces a charge of murder related to the shooting death of Shelby Vonholdt early Sunday evening at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called to the home around 6:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 hang-up from the home. Officers eventually made contact with a woman at the home and found she’d been shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Vonholdt died Tuesday morning.

Hardiek was taken into custody by Van Wert County officials Monday morning after it was reported she was acting suspiciously and had flashed a gun at the RoadDog Convenience Store in Willshire.

A caller advised the sheriff’s department a woman had been at the gas pumps for more than an hour and acted as if she was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers. A second call stated the woman pointed a gun in his back.

When deputies arrived, they located Hardiek walking around outside near the gas pumps, where her car was located. Deputies took the woman into custody without incident.

She was charged with felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor and transported to the Van Wert County jail.

