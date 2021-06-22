Cancel
Exit Ramps to Ridge Road Closed this Weekend

Wichita, Kansas
 16 days ago
Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25 through 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, the exit ramps off US Hwy. 54/400 to Ridge Road is expected to be closed for pavement milling at night and asphalt paving operations during the day.

For access to the Airport when the exit ramps are closed:

  • For westbound US 54, detour by exiting at Dugan then use Ridge Rd./ Eisenhower Parkway to the Airport.
  • For EB US 54 to the airport, exit at Tyler Rd. continue on the frontage road to Ridge Rd./Eisenhower Parkway.

KDOT will use portable message boards plus large permanent signs on US 54 to advise drivers and suggest alternate routes.

