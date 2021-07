Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On one hand, this is interesting and looks fun, I’d also like to know if they have any plans to show how the folks make their costumes and more. On the other hand, I hope the show does not end up making fun of folks either. Back in the day when “Makers” was starting to hit the mainstream, there were times that it was more about “those wacky people with too much time” vs what they are making, and their interesting stories / backgrounds. I will probably watch this show to see the costumes/etc. VR dating show is a good guess as to what’s ahead…