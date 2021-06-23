Sweat review – the loneliness of the social media influencer

In the opening scene of Sweat, Magnus von Horn’s second full-length feature, Sylwia Zając is in her element. Dressed in tight red sports gear and with brightly-coloured nails, the fitness influencer is on stage in a Polish shopping mall performing for fans. One moment she’s stretching, the next she’s left the stage to “dive into the beautiful energy” of the crowd. She tells them to “work with the body you have, not the one you want to have,” addressing them as “my loves” throughout. Afterwards she’ll ignore the spread laid on, eating instead from Tupperware, before going live on social media to thank her fans, again, for sweating with her.