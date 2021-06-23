Cancel
Movies

Sweat review – the loneliness of the social media influencer

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn theory, it should be possible to create a drama about a social media influencer and motivational fitness celebrity that isn’t all about the hidden loneliness and shame of her shallow existence. It should be possible to show such a person being a huge hit in public and perfectly content in private. But this movie from Polish director Magnus von Horn pretty much goes for route one, and despite some interesting touches, it promises much more in terms of shock and character insight than it ever really delivers, with some contrived and unconvincing plot transitions.

TV & VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: The Polish drama ‘Sweat’ bores into the loneliness of a fitness influencer

Isolated exhibitionism is, thanks to social media’s starmaking power, no longer the province of sidewalk lunatics. In Poland-based Swedish filmmaker Magnus von Horn’s crisp, intimate second feature, “Sweat,” about a rising internet celebrity, this uniquely modern personality is given a sympathetically close-bore examination. First seen leading a rousing mall workout...
Moviesanothermag.com

Sweat: The Gruelling Reality of Life as a Social Media Influencer

In the opening scene of Sweat, Magnus von Horn’s second full-length feature, Sylwia Zając is in her element. Dressed in tight red sports gear and with brightly-coloured nails, the fitness influencer is on stage in a Polish shopping mall performing for fans. One moment she’s stretching, the next she’s left the stage to “dive into the beautiful energy” of the crowd. She tells them to “work with the body you have, not the one you want to have,” addressing them as “my loves” throughout. Afterwards she’ll ignore the spread laid on, eating instead from Tupperware, before going live on social media to thank her fans, again, for sweating with her.
