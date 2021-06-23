Are Marine Le Pen’s chances of becoming French president being exaggerated?
On Sunday, France held the first round of this year’s regional elections – and two-thirds of eligible voters chose to stay home. As the country slowly emerges from lockdown, politics is clearly not a priority for most people. While it may be a fool’s errand to try to interpret the voice of the people when the vast majority preferred to remain silent, Sunday’s voting has changed the conversation about what lies ahead.www.theguardian.com