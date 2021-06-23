Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Are Marine Le Pen’s chances of becoming French president being exaggerated?

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, France held the first round of this year’s regional elections – and two-thirds of eligible voters chose to stay home. As the country slowly emerges from lockdown, politics is clearly not a priority for most people. While it may be a fool’s errand to try to interpret the voice of the people when the vast majority preferred to remain silent, Sunday’s voting has changed the conversation about what lies ahead.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Édouard Philippe
Person
Jordan Bardella
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Xavier Bertrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French President#La R Publique En Marche#Lrem Rrb Party#Ex Republicans#Ile De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Elections
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

French Far-Right Chief Criticized for Her Mainstream Turn

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race. The rumblings grew louder after the National Rally's failure...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron to meet unions and employers on July 6 - Presidency

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet trade union and employers’ representatives on Tuesday, the President’s Office said, amid speculation over whether he will seek to revive pension reforms he had put on ice because of the pandemic. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Labor Minister...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

'Combative' Le Pen re-elected as head of France's far-right

Marine Le Pen won re-election as head of France's far-right National Rally Sunday at a party congress, where she is seeking new impetus for her 2022 presidential bid after performing badly in regional polls. "I have no doubts about what needs to be done for France," said Le Pen, who will use a keynote address later Sunday to rally party faithful for the 2022 campaign.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

France's Le Pen seeks to regain momentum after poll setback

French far right leader Marine Le Pen this weekend hosts a party congress seeking to find new impetus for her 2022 challenge to President Emmanuel Macron after disappointing results in regional elections. It was Marine Le Pen's father Jean-Marie who unleashed a shockwave through French politics in 2002 when he made the run-off against Jacques Chirac in presidential elections at the helm of the National Front (FN), which his daughter then rechristened the RN.  Leading grumbles about the direction the party has taken, Jean-Marie Le Pen said after the regional elections that the RN needed to re-discover its "virility" and lead the debate again on the key battlegrounds of immigration and insecurity.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

France Denies Cover-Up Over Pacific Nuclear Tests

(AFP) — The French government on Friday denied any cover-up over radiation levels in the Pacific following its nuclear testing in the region, as state-backed discussions took place in Paris about the legacy of the explosions. A two-day meeting called by French President Emmanuel Macron began on Thursday following fresh...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

France's Regional Vote Shows Weakness of Macron and Le Pen

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party was decimated in this weekend’s regional elections and Marine Le Pen’s far-right party failed, upending expectations that the presidential race in 10 months will be a showdown between the two politicians. The results of Sunday’s voting have now bolstered hopes of the...
Presidential Electionphiladelphiaherald.com

Macron, Le Pen fail to make ground in French regional polls

Paris [France], June 28 (ANI): The second round of nationwide regional elections in France on Sunday has battered both President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party, with the latter failing to win a single one of the country's 13 mainland regions. This...
PoliticsForeign Policy

France Rejects Le Pen’s Far-Right Party

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: France’s far-right is beaten in regional elections, U.S. airstrikes hit Syria and Iraq, and the world this week. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Le Pen's far right fails to win breakthrough in French vote

The French far right of Marine Le Pen failed to win any region while the centrist ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron suffered another poll drubbing in the second round of regional elections Sunday, again marked by a woeful turnout. In a confirmation of trends set in the June 20 first round, partial results showed the National Rally (RN) of Le Pen was thwarted in its main ambition of winning the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region that includes Marseille and Nice. Macron's ruling party could not even break into double figures nationwide let alone win any region, in a jolt as the president begins to turn his sights on re-election in 2022. Victory in the Mediterranean region would have given Le Pen control of one of France's 13 mainland regions for the first time and added impetus to her challenge to Macron in the presidential elections.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

France's far-right National Rally party loses regional elections, in a blow to Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party had been hoping to win control of at least one French province in this year's regional elections, but those hopes were dashed Sunday as the election wrapped up and voters picked incumbents from traditional center-left and center-right parties over both Le Pen's party and French President Emmanuel Macron's La République En Marche (LREM).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron's party is wiped out in French local elections that also see Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party fail to break through

French President Emmanuel Macron saw his party experience wipe-out in local elections today as it failed to win a single one of the country's key mainland regions. Sunday's nationwide poll was also a disaster for Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally, which also failed to make any breakthroughs. Despite an...
Presidential ElectionTaylor Daily Press

Colist recovery, Le Pen did not break-Corriere.it

PARIS – Two of the three Frenchmen did not go to the polls in the first round of regional elections yesterday. The new record of voting has been broken, Such low percentages were found only for a few polls. This element can function as one Consolation to the party of Emmanuel Macron, La Replica is my march that thought everyone would go bad, but it’s not bad – Stopped at 10% nationwide, humiliated in the Hots-de-France region – both for Marine Le Pen’s training, The National Reconstruction, however, did much less than expected So the regional president, who has been trying for some time to give himself a more institutional tone, may disappear.