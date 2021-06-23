Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Summer League is returning to Salt Lake City in August 2021

By Noah_Magaro-George
Pounding The Rock
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz have officially announced the return of the Salt Lake City Summer League for 2021, which will take place on August 3, 4, and 6 at Vivint Arena. The 2021 rendition of the Salt Lake Summer League will feature the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and two Jazz squads competing in a round-robin tournament.

www.poundingtherock.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Blake Ahearn
Person
Mitch Johnson
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Lonnie Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Salt Lake City#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League#The Utah Jazz#Vivint Arena#Las Vegas Summer Leagues#Patfo#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Scouting Report: Real Salt Lake in the Emerald City

Well, last week was crazy, and no scouting report. Sorry about that, and we’re back on track. So, besides the fact that Real Salt Lake got a very needed win (and CAPTAIN Damir came through again...) Seattle is going to be a new test. Some might say playing against those new Seattle kits is a challenge in and of itself... but, I digress.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Returns Home to Host Houston Dynamo FC

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, June 25, 2021) – Real Salt Lake returns to Rio Tinto Stadium to host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast locally on KMYU and via stream on the KSL TV app. ESPN 700 will carry the English radio broadcast and Spanish-speaking fans can tune in on KBMG Latino 106.3, La Gran D 102.3 and KTUB 1600.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Toronto Raptors Guard Dismissed From NBA

According to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, a member of the Toronto Raptors has been dismissed from the NBA. Jalen Harris, a Raptors second round pick who played for Louisiana Tech and Nevada, has been disqualified from the league for violating terms of the anti-drug program, per Charania. He will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.
NBAPounding The Rock

Keldon Johnson has been named to the USA Select Team

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has been named to the 2021 Team USA Select Team, per Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic. Keldon Johnson, Anthony Edwards, Darius Garland, and the rest of the Select Team roster will practice against Gregg Popovich and Team USA at their Las Vegas training camp ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro will be on the USA Select Team this summer. Herro, 21, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The youngster has put together a solid career in his first couple of years in the league. In fact, he has career averages of 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
NBAmyrtlebeachonline.com

Hornets’ PJ Washington, Miles Bridges selected for Team USA Basketball Select Team

Though there won’t be any Hornets joining Team USA in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics, some of Buzz City’s stars will be helping to prepare them for the journey. Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington were selected to join the Team USA Select Team, the Hornets announced on Thursday. The Select Team is made up of 17 American professional players — 13 youngsters and four veterans — from the NBA and beyond that will join the main team during its Las Vegas training camp from July 6-9, working with them in preparation for the Olympics.
NBAPounding The Rock

A Perfect Offseason for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are facing one of their most consequential free agency periods in recent history. The Spurs have remarkable salary cap space and intriguing, if not truly elite, young talent. They have a lottery draft pick. They have a stable and competent front office and coaching staff. They also have some limitations. San Antonio as a city will never be able to attract players on its own merits the way New York, LA, or San Francisco do. Despite some great young players who have outperformed expectations, San Antonio still lacks elite talent, and the talent they do have is concentrated at the guard positions. And our financial limitations are greater than some franchises; the luxury cap is a bigger concern for San Antonio than it is for Golden State. With that in mind, I have three big picture goals for the Spurs this office season:
NBADetroit News

Pistons' Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart make USA Basketball Select Team

Pistons rookies Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart made a mark in their first season with their surprising performance after being selected in the middle of the first round in the draft last season. Both were named to NBA All-Rookie teams and they have something else to add to their resumes....
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

2021 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Keon Johnson

Over the next month, GBB will be profiling various players the Memphis Grizzlies may target in the 2021 NBA Draft. This year we will be breaking it up in to three sections - five to likely trade up for, five potentially available right around pick #17 where Memphis is slotted to pick, and five that surely will be there or perhaps the Grizzlies could even trade back and still select.
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Betting on the NBA Draft

This year’s 2021 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29, and it promises to be another top festival of basketball – some of the incoming rookie talents appear nailed on for big success in the upper echelons of the game; expect trades, expect to be shocked – prepare for the entertainment!
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Lu Dort makes immediate impact on Team Canada

It took all of one half for OKC Thunder wing Luguentz Dort to make his presence felt on his National Team. Although he had a bit of a shaky first half, to be fair Dort unlike most of his teammates had no experience playing FIBA basketball. There is a learning curve for players (and fans) new to the international game.
NBAzagsblog.com

Anthony Edwards, Immanuel Quickley, Saddiq Bey highlight USA Select Team

Featuring 14 players owning USA Basketball experience, 17 athletes have been selected to the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team that will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team during its Las Vegas training camp. The Select Team features a roster of 13 young standout NBA players and four veteran...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Nebraska star Dalano Banton makes NBA Draft decision

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton is keeping his name in the NBA Draft. He gave that news to ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony on Friday morning. According to Givony, Banton was impressive in front of NBA scouts at both the G-League Elite Camp and his pro day in Chicago last week.