Police: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers

LURAY, Va. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man who police said pointed a gun at law enforcement as he emerged from a Virginia convenience store where he held two people hostage.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday reporting an armed man taking people hostage inside the convenience store in Luray, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Law enforcement personnel tried to talk to the man by loudspeaker, but police said he refused to cooperate with repeated commands to put down his weapon and leave the building. After about an hour, police said the man, later identified as 39-year-old De’Shon J. Hill of Luray, walked through the store’s front doors with a long gun pointed at law enforcement and officers fired at him. Hill died at the scene.

Hill’s remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. Neither the two hostages nor law enforcement officers were injured.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation, police said.