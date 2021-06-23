‘I never imagined … a cold night on the mountain’: Mount St. Helens summit attempt humbles a writer

On a recent Thursday morning, I packed a bag with the 10 essentials and set out for a bucket-list hike: the summit of Mount St. Helens. The week before I had snagged one of the last June permits for the Worm Flows winter route — a 12-mile trek, with the majority of the 5,563-foot elevation gain coming in the final 2 miles to the summit. A strong hiker, I expected that I would complete the route in eight hours. I never imagined I’d have to spend a cold night on the mountain.