30 graduate from Chamber’s annual leadership program
The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce held a graduation ceremony for its Leadership Florence Class of 2021 on June 16 at Homewood Suites. The 30-member graduating class held a ‘Helping Florence Bounce Back’ raffle and hygiene supply collection drive and giveaway, creating about 600 hygiene kits for the underserved clients of HopeHealth, Manna House and United Way of Florence County. Items included toothbrushes, shampoo and soap.florencenewsjournal.com