Travel

Italy Okays Quarantine-Free Travel for Americans

By Anna Pioli
lacucinaitaliana.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreaming of Cinque Terre, the Amalfi Coast, or savoring a gelato in Rome? Americans have been given the green light for quarantine-free travel and can start planning their trip. This week, Italian health minister Roberto Speranza announced that vaccinated Americans can travel to Italy without the need to quarantine so...

Roberto Speranza
#Italy#Free Travel#Americans#Milan#Italian#Covid#Delta#Alitalia#E U
American Airlines
Americas
Japan
Europe
Travel
Vaccines
Rome, IT
Tarrant County, TXTravelPulse

American Airlines Accuses Sabre of Misleading Travel Advisors

American Airlines is suing Sabre over its New Airline Storefront (NAS) display, which it claims produces biased search results and misleads travel advisors. According to Travel Weekly, the airline filed a lawsuit in Tarrant County, Texas on Tuesday asking the court to issue a temporary injunction to prevent Sabre from using NAS ahead of a requested jury trial.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Canada To Scrap Quarantine For Some Fully Vaccinated Travelers

From midnight on July 5th, Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have received two shots of a vaccine approved by Canada will be able to enter the country, foregoing the obligatory two-week quarantine granted they test negative for COVID. However, the authorities say they want to wait until at least 75% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated before opening the borders for other international travelers.
Worldinews.co.uk

Covid travel: Under-30s set to miss out on quarantine-free travel this summer as they wait for second jab

Many under 30s look set to miss out on quarantine-free travel and a wide choice of holidays this summer as they won’t have had a second Covid-19 vaccination in time. Travel companies specialising in trips for young adults told i their customers had resigned themselves to not going abroad at all however those with enough money in the bank are booking staycations or planning trips later in the year.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Thailand greenlights quarantine-free model for Phuket

Thai authorities on Tuesday greenlighted a pilot model for quarantine-free travel to ultra-popular beach destination Phuket, a first step towards the tourist-hungry kingdom's goal of resuscitating its pandemic-battered economy. Thailand has imposed strict restrictions on visitor arrivals in order to stem the coronavirus, but discouraging visitors has led to its economy recording the worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The hugely important tourism industry has been on tenterhooks since March, when the government floated the so-called "Phuket sandbox" scheme, which would have allowed vaccinated tourists to enter the country without undergoing the usual two week's quarantine. But after a third wave of Covid infections engulfed the country in April, the scheme appeared to be on the back burner, thanks to muddy messaging from authorities.
LifestyleBirmingham Star

WTTC calls EU against quarantines on British travellers

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has urged against European Union (EU) states reimposing quarantine measures on arriving British holidaymakers. "With more than 60 per cent of British adults now fully vaccinated, they should be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to the EU," said...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Poland introduces seven-day quarantine for British travellers

Poland is introducing a seven-day quarantine for British travellers.The decision was made in light of the surge in coronavirus cases in the UK caused by the more transmissible Delta variant.Coming into effect on 23 June, the move requires all passengers arriving from the UK to self-isolate for a week, even if they have presented a negative Covid PCR test upon arrival.Travellers must then take another test after seven days; if the result is negative, they can leave quarantine.“The decisions made on quarantine for travellers arriving from Great Britain are intended to reduce the risk of transmission of the Delta...
Travelinews.co.uk

Will Italy go on the green list? Latest updates ahead of travel review, and quarantine rules explained

The Government is preparing to announce the latest travel update, with the tourism industry pushing for more mainstream destinations to be added to the green list. Spain’s Balearic Islands and Malta are both tipped to make the list. However, the Government has been exercising caution when it comes to foreign travel, as displayed when no new countries were added to the category at the last review.
TravelPosted by
Newsweek

U.K. Travel Industry Pushes Parliament to add Popular Destinations to Quarantine-Free List

The U.K.'s travel industry is pushing Parliament to add popular vacation destinations to the government's quarantine-free list known as its "green list." Hundreds of travel industry employees took to the streets to protest outside of Parliament in London to call for an easing of travel restrictions as others demonstrated in Edinburgh and Belfast, the Associated Press reported. U.K. citizens can travel to just 11 countries and territories specified on the "green list" without having to quarantine when returning home.
Visual ArtKESQ

Italy moves to halt overtourism before travel restarts

Its founder calls it “the biggest shakeup in Italy” in the past decade, it’s been hailed as a “vital way to combat overtourism,” and now it’s ready: the region of Tuscany has taken the first step towards becoming one giant gallery. The Uffizi Galleries in Florence — Italy’s most visited...
Hawaii Statejohnnyjet.com

BREAKING: Hawaii Dropping Testing and Quarantine For Vaccinated Travelers

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Great news for travelers to Hawaii! Governor David Ige of Hawaii just announced that effective July 8, the state will eliminate its pre-travel testing/quarantine requirement for domestic travelers to Hawaii who have been fully vaccinated in the United States.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Italy to enforce 5-day quarantine for England soccer fans

ROME (AP) — Italy intensified its warnings to England soccer fans on Thursday to stay away from the European Championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine on Saturday, saying they shouldn’t count on getting into the Stadio Olimpico unless they can prove they have observed five days of quarantine since arriving from Britain.
Travelpaddleyourownkanoo.com

UK Government Plans Quarantine-Free Travel for Fully Vaccinated Travellers Within Weeks

The British government plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers to return from Amber List countries without the need to quarantine. Sources claim the significant change will be made from July 26 and while the easing of restrictions will only initially apply to British citizens there are plans being drawn up to extend the freedom of quarantine-free travel to other nationalities.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

U.K. Expected To Allow In Vaccinated Travelers Without Quarantine

The U.K. government has suggested that it will allow fully vaccinated travelers into the country for non-essential travel, from amber list countries, without the need to quarantine. Currently, only a handful of countries are on the U.K.’s green travel list, between which people can travel freely for tourist purposes without...
Travelnitravelnews.com

Quarantine-Free Travel to Amber List Countries Could Start in Late-July

Quarantine-free travel to countries on the UK’s Amber List could be approved before the end of the month for fully vaccinated travellers. According to a report in The Times, the plan could be given the green light to start by 26 July. The Times cites a government official as the source of the updated information.
New York City, NYgodsavethepoints.com

So, I Think American Flagged Me For Skiplagging?

The last few trips on American Airlines, I haven’t been able to check in online. The most recent trips were simple and domestic, which eliminated any logical suspicion around the airline needing to confirm covid-19 testing or visa restrictions before allowing me to check in. Based on a few extra...
TravelKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: New adjustments to KDHE travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has made another adjustment to its travel quarantine list. Brazil, Namibia, Oman, and Saint Kitts and Nevis have been added to the list. Bahrain, Chile, Paraguay and Saint Martin have been cleared. The updated list:. *Traveled on or after July 1 to Brazil,...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

International Airlines Return To Phuket, Thailand

After more than 16 months, international airlines have returned to Phuket. July 1st marked the beginning of the Phuket Sandbox, allowing vaccinated international travelers to arrive without quarantine. Etihad, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines are some of the few who have restarted flights under the initiative. Open!. Once one of...