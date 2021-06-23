Cancel
Entertainment

‘The Doomsday Machine’

By Charles M. Sennott
The Groundtruth Project
The Groundtruth Project
 10 days ago
Spotify | NPR One | Apple | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Google | Amazon. Before he was helping plan the Vietnam War, Ellsberg was working at Rand Corporation as a nuclear war planner. In the late 1950’s and early 60’s, he came across a classified policy document that called for killing a fifth of the human population. “This, to me, was pure evil.” When he was facing trial for releasing the Pentagon Papers, he held another trove of secret documents on the Pentagon’s plans for nuclear war. His plan was to release these, most likely from prison. But in a strange twist, a natural disaster interrupted his plans.

thegroundtruthproject.org
The Groundtruth Project

The Groundtruth Project

Boston, MA
Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting the next generation of journalists through field reporting that serves under-covered corners of the United States and the world.

