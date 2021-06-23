Cancel
Charleston, SC

Police search for suspect in ramming of horse-drawn carriage

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect in the hit-and-run crash into a horse-drawn carriage in Charleston that left two people injured.

The crime happened late Saturday morning near Broad and Meeting streets, The Post and Courier reported.

A semitrailer truck struck the carriage, spooking the horse and caused it to gallop toward City Hall, police said.

The driver of the carriage was taken to a hospital and a passenger suffered a broken ankle police said. The horse wasn’t hurt.

Police say they’ve reviewed video from city surveillance cameras in the area and identified the vehicle as a white semi hauling a flat bed.

The driver hasn’t been located.

