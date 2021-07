Each year, Sony releases a new flagship, gets everyone’s hopes up, even receives a pat on the back from reviewers but it all comes tumbling down when it comes to the sales part. Despite making some solid phones with never-before-seen hardware and doing things its own way and not falling for trends, Sony’s Xperia phones struggle to get traction on the market. Earlier in April, the Japanese electronics giant unveiled the Sony Xperia 1 III, its latest flagship for 2021 which packs a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chip and some mighty impressive camera hardware. The phone is currently only available in select markets such as Japan and China. But now it’s making its way to the US.