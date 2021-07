Big problems do come in small packages – how to tell if your pooch has small dog syndrome. It’s so easy for a small dog to get her way. Just look at how cute and helpless she is. Who can resist her fuzzy charms? But behind those puppy dog eyes, you’re creating a monster… a furry beast who expects to get everything she wants. And it’s all your fault! It’s your job, as a pet parent and a dog owner, to remind her that she is a dog, not a pampered princess. You’re not doing her and anyone around her any good by manifesting this small dog syndrome.