Alabama State

Police: Man fleeing Alabama police jumps in river, drowns

The Associated Press
PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — A man who fled police after being stopped on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle jumped into a river after a short chase and drowned, authorities said.

Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said an officer stopped a vehicle Tuesday night but the driver pulled away prematurely, al.com reported.

The driver fled on Interstate 20, prompting a short chase that ended when he stopped on the shoulder of the highway, got out and jumped into the Coosa River in an attempt to get away.

Police, firefighters and a dive team were called to the scene but the man’s body was found before a search began, Irwin said.

Irwin said area police knew the man, whose name was not released immediately. State police will investigate what happened at Irwin’s request.

