Windows on ARM is slowly catching up with the pace this year. We saw HP launching the Elite Folio, a 2-in-1 laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen2. But it’s unlike any ARM-based Windows laptop that we’ve seen in a while, thanks to its vegan leather exterior. In our review, we rated it as the best Windows on ARM PC, but how does it stand up against Microsoft’s Surface Pro X? Both run on almost identical chipsets and you also get a convertible form factor, but which one is better?