Truly long-term reliability seldom gets mentioned in consumer tests these days, but at the moment, we're effectively living in an era when decades-old vehicles can still be seen on the road in daily use. As a point of reference, you never saw a 40-year-old car being used as a daily driver in the 1980s, but plenty of cars from the early 1980s—like the Volvo 240 here—can still be seen on the roads every day. So choosing to drive a 40-year-old car is not as impractical an idea as it once way.