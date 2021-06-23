Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How JoJo Siwa Really Makes Her Money

By Lillian Gao
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What do you get when you combine an endless collection of bows, an effervescent personality, and a hard-driving work ethic? $14 million — or, at least that's how much Celebrity Net Worth estimated teen sensation JoJo Siwa's 2021 worth. Getting her start as a dancer on Lifetime reality shows "Dance Moms" and "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," Siwa sashayed her early fame into an independent successful career with her wildly popular vlog-centric YouTube channel and musical career under her Nickelodeon "overall talent deal." Additionally, the sunny 18-year-old and her beloved Yorkie Bow Wow debuted their own Nickelodeon web series in September 2018, with the show following the two touring the world. Very on-brand for the young entertainer's cheerful, colorful brand.

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Celebrity Net Worth#Target#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Jojo Siwa's Parents

Joelle "JoJo" Siwa is one of the biggest internet personalities out there. The star garnered much of her fame from her "Its JoJo Siwa" YouTube channel which now boasts over 12 million subscribers. She also has an incredible reach across other social media platforms, with 10.8 million followers on Instagram and over 600,000 on Twitter. Siwa has used her love for bows, sparkles, and all things colorful (and energetic) to build an empire featuring a thriving music career, several product collaborations with major brands, and even some controversy along the way.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes: ‘I Felt Like Bravo Hated Me’

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes left Bravo amidst a swirl of rumors and negative vibes. Over the years, NeNe and Bravo appeared to have a close relationship. Reports of the network handing over record-breaking checks flooded the internet. It seemed every time NeNe took a break from the show — the ratings took a nosedive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.
Behind Viral Videossmallbiztrends.com

How Much Money do YouTubers Make?

With more than 2 billion registered users each day, YouTube is the top video platform in the US. Lots of businesses already use it for marketing videos. And some may even browse content for helpful tutorials or information. But it can also be a source of revenue. Content creators, influencers,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks Like an ‘Alien’ in New Commercial

Focusing on what’s important! Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan who mocked her appearance in a new commercial — and she made sure to keep things in perspective. A Twitter user commented on a new Nurtec commercial featuring Kardashian, 36, saying, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”
Posted by
DigitalIntelligence

How Professional Gamers Make Money With Twitch

Smart gamers use the largest streaming platform with massive traffic collaboratively. Playing computer games is not only for fun, creating cognitive reserves, and brain development but also for making money. Some people make a living just by playing games.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Britney Spears Just Told The World How Bad Her Conservatorship Really Is

At her recent conservatorship hearing, Britney spoke out about how rough her life is. She said during the virtual appearance, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK, and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”
Photographymoneycrashers.com

How to Make Money Taking Stock Photography – Guide to Selling Photos

Selling original photos to microstock agencies like Shutterstock and iStock is one of the many side gigs you can start while working a full-time job. The more relevant question for aspiring stock photographers is: Does it pay enough to justify the effort?. The short answer, unfortunately, is that it often...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’: How Much Money Does Stan Smith Really Have?

Stan Smith has no problem flaunting his wealth on Love After Lockup. He even boasted about his will. Each child will get twenty-five percent of his estate. This includes his girlfriend, Lisa, who is being released from prison soon. Additionally, she will inherit twenty-five percent of Stan’s estate or 500K. In total, that is two million dollars. Yet, how does Smith have this much money? Furthermore, does he even have this type of wealth?
Visual ArtPosted by
Vice

Lucy Alves Is Revealing How Much It Really Costs to Make Art

Finding success in the art world doesn’t come cheap. First, more often than not, you need to buy the materials to actually make your art. Then there’s the time and labour you expend on creating that piece, and the work that goes into getting it shown or sold. London-based artist...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Calabasas, CAHollywood Life

Khloé Kardashian Emerges With Daughter True, 3, In 1st Photo Since Tristan Thompson Split

Gymnastics waits for no one! Khloé and daughter True were photographed for the first time since news of her split from Tristan. Headline-making breakups won’t stop True Thompson from making her gymnastics class. Just ask Khloé Kardashian, who has publicly emerged with her daughter, 3, for the first time since her reported split from Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder, 36, was recently photographed in her home city of Calabasas, California on June 22, escorting little True to gymnastics. Khloé is donned in black athleisure wear, a matching face mask, and white sneakers, while her daughter — whom she shares with Tristan, 30 — rocked a tank top and shorts. SEE THE NEW PHOTO HERE.
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Is Moving Into Her "Dream Apartment"

Noelle Robinson has recently been renting a gorgeous Los Angeles apartment with stunning views. But now, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter is ready to move on to another incredible home. In a recent Instagram Story video, Noelle opened her new refrigerator to show her "first housewarming gifts," a bottle...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...