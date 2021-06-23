How JoJo Siwa Really Makes Her Money
What do you get when you combine an endless collection of bows, an effervescent personality, and a hard-driving work ethic? $14 million — or, at least that's how much Celebrity Net Worth estimated teen sensation JoJo Siwa's 2021 worth. Getting her start as a dancer on Lifetime reality shows "Dance Moms" and "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," Siwa sashayed her early fame into an independent successful career with her wildly popular vlog-centric YouTube channel and musical career under her Nickelodeon "overall talent deal." Additionally, the sunny 18-year-old and her beloved Yorkie Bow Wow debuted their own Nickelodeon web series in September 2018, with the show following the two touring the world. Very on-brand for the young entertainer's cheerful, colorful brand.www.nickiswift.com