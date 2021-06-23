How JoJo Siwa Really Makes Her Money

Gymnastics waits for no one! Khloé and daughter True were photographed for the first time since news of her split from Tristan. Headline-making breakups won’t stop True Thompson from making her gymnastics class. Just ask Khloé Kardashian, who has publicly emerged with her daughter, 3, for the first time since her reported split from Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder, 36, was recently photographed in her home city of Calabasas, California on June 22, escorting little True to gymnastics. Khloé is donned in black athleisure wear, a matching face mask, and white sneakers, while her daughter — whom she shares with Tristan, 30 — rocked a tank top and shorts. SEE THE NEW PHOTO HERE.