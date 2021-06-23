City of Monroe to lift State of Emergency on Friday

The City of Monroe's State of Emergency will officially end Friday at 5 p.m. The SOE, which was initially declared by Mayor Robert Clark on March 15, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be terminated Friday in response to the rescission of the State of Michigan Emergency Orders and the recent decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates, case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to a press release issued by the city on Tuesday.