Embark Trucks, Inc., America’s Longest-Running Self-Driving Truck Program, to Go Public Through Merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II
SAN FRANCISCO & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embark Trucks, Inc., ("Embark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of autonomous software technology for the trucking industry and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) ("Northern Genesis 2"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Embark becoming a publicly listed company.