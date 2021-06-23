Cancel
FXSpotStream Launches FX Algos and Allocations over Its API

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFXSpotStream LLC announced on Wednesday that it has launched the much-anticipated support for FX Algos and Allocations over its API. The company is now expecting to onboard its first client for the new services by Q3 2021. In January, the bank-owned consortium first announced its intentions to launch such functionalities...

