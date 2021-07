By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. The airplanes pictured above are a pair of Cessna 182 Skylanes that I happened to notice after I landed. Side by side, same model. Did they come in together, I mused? (There are so many airplane types and models that it is unusual to see two of a kind side by side by chance.)