Mattress Mack is placing two of his biggest wagers ever on the 2021 Houston Astros. If a book were ever to be written about the history of business and commerce in the city of Houston, there would need to be multiple chapters dedicated to the life and career of Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. With his iconic commercials — "Gallery really will SAVE... YOU... MONEY!" — and endless list of charitable acts, Mack is an institution in this city.