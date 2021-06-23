Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hayley Mills remembers Good Morning, Miss Bliss costar Dustin Diamond: 'He was a really sweet kid'

By Rosy Cordero
EW.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayley Mills has fond memories of her former Good Morning, Miss Bliss costar Dustin Diamond, who died from lung cancer in February at 44. "He was a really sweet kid. I'm very sad about that," the actress tells EW while discussing the 60th anniversary of another of her beloved screen projects, The Parent Trap. "I remember [Diamond] always being sweet and really funny. I was very fond of him, as I was all of them."

ew.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Mills
Person
Lark Voorhies
Person
Dennis Haskins
Person
Dustin Diamond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costar#Television#Bell#Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Good Morning, Miss Bliss

Hayley Mills recalls working with Dustin Diamond on Good Morning, Miss Bliss. "He was a really sweet kid. Dustin Diamond, Saved by the Bell's Screech, dies at 44. Diamond, who played the iconic teen TV character Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved by the Bell and a number of...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

"Parent Trap" Star Hayley Mills Remembers First Meeting With Walt Disney

On June 21, 2021, The Parent Trap—the original one, not the Lindsay Lohan version—turns 60. Children from several generations have grown up watching the family movie about long-lost twins who switch places to try to get their parents back together. In honor of the major milestone, The Parent Trap star Hayley Mills is reflecting on her own childhood, which saw her starring in six Disney films and hanging out with Walt Disney himself.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard's secret baby has a most unusual name

Yesterday, Amber Heard shared a picture of herself with an adorable newborn. That was her announcing to Instagram and the world that she had a baby this past spring. The “Aquaman” actress’ revelations continued when she disclosed the baby’s most unusual name. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021....
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Ticked Off’ Sarah Jessica Parker Caught Fighting With Matthew Broderick?

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood. After the paparazzi snapped a few pics of the couple fighting on the beach last year, one outlet reported that Parker and Broderick’s relationship was headed into some choppy waters. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Edmonds scenic: Good morning

I can’t tell you how much I love seeing photos of my beloved home town while I am away. Even a week’s vacation makes me homesick. Stay cool Edmonites. Love Sharon’s photos. Wonderful depiction of Edmonds waterfront.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Noah Hawley offers details of his Alien TV series for FX: It'll involve inequality, but "It’s not a Ripley story"

"It’s not a Ripley story," Hawley, who has completed two scripts and hopes to start filming next spring, tells Vanity Fair, referring to Sigourney Weaver's iconic character. "She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it. It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can’t contain it?' are more immediate." He adds: "On some level it’s also a story about inequality. You know, one of the things that I love about the first movie is how ’70s a movie it is, and how it’s really this blue collar space-trucker world in which Yaphet Kotto and Harry Dean Stanton are basically Waiting for Godot. They’re like Samuel Beckett characters, ordered to go to a place by a faceless nameless corporation. The second movie is such an ’80s movie, but it’s still about grunts. Paul Reiser is middle management at best. So, it is the story of the people you send to do the dirty work."
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
MoviesEW.com

Machine Gun Kelly film changes title after Mac Miller's brother appears to take offense

An upcoming film starring Machine Gun Kelly has reportedly upset late rapper Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick. Apparently, McCormick took umbrage with the film's title, Good News, which shares a name with his brother's first single after his death from an accidental overdose in 2018. "f--- you. f--- your movie. at least change the title," McCormick reportedly posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday, according to Complex.
MoviesEW.com

The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt fights for the future in enjoyably absurd action flick

The Tomorrow War sets its time-jump coordinates somewhere between 2050 and 2022, though hanging in the panicked gun-smoke air is the distinct whiff of many big-screen dystopias (dystopii?) gone before: a vapor trail of Interstellar, a fragrant chunk of Starship Troopers, a fun-size War of the Worlds. If the movie (on Amazon Prime Video this Friday) works better as a lightly batty comedy than a tentpole thriller, that's probably down to logic and budget, in that it doesn't seem to have a lot of either. But it does, in its cheap-and-cheerful way, have fun.