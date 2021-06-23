MFW: TOD’S Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection
Discover TOD’S Spring Summer 2022 Under The Italian Sun Menswear Collection, presented with a fashion film featuring actors Saul Nanni and Meledeen Yacoubi, musician Lorenzo Sutto, singer Theo Isambourg, and model Yonghong, on Saturday, June 19th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of American artist Peter Beard, and an idea of the urban safari. It explores easy going attitude and modern craftsmanship, and it focuses on leisure.www.malemodelscene.net