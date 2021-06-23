Cancel
MFW: TOD’S Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover TOD’S Spring Summer 2022 Under The Italian Sun Menswear Collection, presented with a fashion film featuring actors Saul Nanni and Meledeen Yacoubi, musician Lorenzo Sutto, singer Theo Isambourg, and model Yonghong, on Saturday, June 19th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by the work of American artist Peter Beard, and an idea of ​​the urban safari. It explores easy going attitude and modern craftsmanship, and it focuses on leisure.

www.malemodelscene.net
Children of the Discordance Men's Spring 2022

Children of the Discordance Men’s Spring 2022

As streetwear evolves in new directions, Children of the Discordance’s edgy collection left one wondering if the next Supreme might hail from Japan. The country has long been the hotbed of some cool streetwear brands projecting their fascination for all things Americana into retro-tinged collections. Children’s designer Hideaki Shikama excels at it, managing to blend different references into cohesive and neat lineups.
Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2022

‘Tis the season of the mega-collaboration. Just hours after Dior revealed it was teaming up with Travis Scott on its spring 2022 men’s collection, Louis Vuitton dropped another bombshell during Paris Fashion Week: The French luxury brand has partnered with Nike on new versions of its iconic Air Force 1 sneakers.
Canali Men's Spring 2022

Canali Men’s Spring 2022

A fuchsia suit worn with a plain white T-shirt was unexpected but stood out in its simplicity in the Canali spring 2022 collection, which was filled with relaxed silhouettes and lightweight fabrics. The Italian brand showcased the Canali 1934, Exclusive and Black Edition lines, underscoring to the label’s versatility in...
Han Kjobenhavn Men's Spring 2022

Han Kjobenhavn Men’s Spring 2022

Leave it to Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen to bring some edginess to the Milan Fashion Week scene. Walking to the beat of his own drum, the founder and creative director of Han Kjøbenhavn continues to stand out with his gritty aesthetics. This season, he presented only his men’s wear range (the...
John Alexander Skelton Men's Spring 2022
WWD

John Alexander Skelton Men’s Spring 2022

John Alexander Skelton released his spring 2022 collection via a look book shot in North Yorkshire, where he grew up. The new collection is a continuation of Skelton’s previous season, which was partly inspired by English poet Ted Hughes, a West Yorkshire native. During the shooting of the last season’s...
Mr. Saturday Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Mr. Saturday Men’s Spring 2022

“Lonesome No More!” is a great, hopeful show title for those lucky enough to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Canadian designer Joey Gollish’s spring collection had a high feel-good quotient with its loose, easy shapes, sunny colors and an allure that hovered somewhere between a beach party and a nightclub.
Namacheko Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Namacheko Men’s Spring 2022

This season, Namacheko’s Dilan Lurr was inspired by the connection he saw between the “Ugly Duckling,” the fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, and his own story as an immigrant, particularly his late-blooming sense of pride in his heritage. “We lived in a neighborhood where we were the...
Tokyo James Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Tokyo James Men’s Spring 2022

Iniye Tokyo James dedicated his spring collection film to “all outcasts out there.”. Titled “Osu,” a term for outcasts among the Igbo people of eastern Nigeria, the collection felt like a step into fashion maturity for the Nigerian British designer. He renounced the moody imagery and storytelling seen in his previous fashion movies to focus on a simple runway video that exalted embroideries, hand-stitched details, geometric patterns, camouflage prints and wrinkled effects.
Ernest W. Baker Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Ernest W. Baker Men’s Spring 2022

Ernest W. Baker’s brand identity now defined, Reid Baker and Ines Amorim were keen to add more playful touches to their wistful, cinematic fashion universe. The young label once again succeeded in finding the balance between offering a distinctive, almost surreal ambiance and delivering on commercial realism. A double-breasted, peak-lapel...
Magliano Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Magliano Men’s Spring 2022

Easy and breezy: That was Luca Magliano’s approach this season. His unfussy collection was ruffled by a wind machine in the short movie he presented, which left those sweltering in Milan wishing they could join the cool characters portrayed. To the improvised beat of 12-year-old drummer Edoardo Lovazzi — who...
Wales Bonner Men's Spring 2022

Wales Bonner Men’s Spring 2022

Grace Wales Bonner crafted a breezy, laid-back collection in step with the times. In London, where the designer is based, people have only just begun transitioning from home to work wear, and the one word on their lips is “ease” — dresses are long, trousers are wide, proportions are generous and heels are low.
Ardusse Men's Spring 2022

Ardusse Men’s Spring 2022

After a year stuck in front of our devices’ screens for anything from business meetings to Zoom parties, can the digital medium actually provide escapism? Ardusse’s designer Gaetano Colucci thinks so. “As I entered fashion, I wanted the industry to take me seriously and so I drew inspiration from elevated...
Bluemarble Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Bluemarble Men’s Spring 2022

Anthony Alvarez tapped memories of his Franco-Filipino childhood and a recent trip to the Philippines for an upbeat collection that evoked the beachcomber lifestyle. Tropical references and seaside motifs became prints on silk shirts, embroideries or even seams twisting into a wave motif down the side of denim jeans. A cache of fabrics he has been collecting from the Philippines gave the lineup a thrifted vibe with patchworks of colors and textures, while he recast the traditional Filipino barong shirt as a leisurely top, turning its characteristic U-shaped embroidery into a print livening up the placket of a sporty polo shirt.
Solid Homme Men's Spring 2022

Solid Homme Men’s Spring 2022

The post-pandemic need for escapism and fun was interpreted through a surreal filter at Solid Homme. The brand unveiled its spring collection with a video in which an artificial sun cast a neon blue light on a beach populated by some tourists. Among them were a range of models who walked and ran, even backward, to showcase the cool lineup.
JW Anderson Men's Spring 2022
WWD

JW Anderson Men’s Spring 2022

School’s not even out yet — at least here in Britain — but Jonathan Anderson is already back at his desk and thinking about his own ’90s childhood, complete with class pictures, crayons and electric bright highlighters. The designer, who showed his men’s spring 2022 and women’s resort collections as...
Reese Cooper Men's Spring 2022

Reese Cooper Men’s Spring 2022

Los Angeles designer Reese Cooper used a bridge in Southern California’s San Gabriel mountains as his back-to-nature runway continuing his exploration of the outdoors as part of a five-year partnership with the USDA Forest Service that began last season. “Fresh Air” was the title of his collection film, but it’s...
Lanvin Men's Spring 2022

Lanvin Men’s Spring 2022

Bruno Sialelli sent his pack of glamorous youth to a new setting this season, plopping them down in a shack on a tropical beach. The digital presentation conveyed an escapist theme, with models lounging around on couches in loosely cut suits, party dresses and flowery shirts. The looks — which...
Burberry Men's Spring 2022
WWD

Burberry Men’s Spring 2022

Riccardo Tisci is feeling the heat — of summer, dancing in the desert and outdoor raves. His collection, filled with spare shapes, sleeveless silhouettes and lots of graphic patterns, was a tribute to the outdoors, post-lockdown freedom and a new generation of customers that wants to wear Burberry in the heat — as well as in the cold and rain.