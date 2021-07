Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The government says a 1% pay rise for NHS workers in England is all it can afford amid the financial pressures of the pandemic. Nurses have called that an insult and threatened to strike. Now senior doctors in England will be consulted on industrial action - in the form of refusing to work overtime, which could affect patient clinics - if the offer is not improved to a figure nearer 4%.