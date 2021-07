Whether it be a crispy beer or low-calorie seltzer, Okies looking to enjoy the summer with a cold one will have plenty of options this season. Popular beverages come and go, but it looks like seltzers are here to stay. The sparkling water with alcohol, and typically fruit flavorings, really took off when the White Claw brand released its initial product. Now, nearly everybody who is anybody in the alcohol industry is rolling out a variety of a fizzy hard seltzer. Even breweries have thrown their hats into the venture.