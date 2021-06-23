How to Break Your Old Thought Patterns and Be Truly Innovative

I think you are giving a little too much credit to Harcombe, no way it was as good as Golden Coral. We used to go to the GC in Seneca, right across the tracks, and we got kicked out a couple times for eating mountains on those little fried wings they had. Manager knew we were college students, they would just say, can we give you your $8 back and you guys call it a night?? We were like, "Heck ya!". Then we would tell them how good their food was over and over. We were not getting in trouble, they just wanted the eating to stop after a couple hours. We would agree as long as we could take a bunch cookies and brownies with us, haha!