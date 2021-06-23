Cancel
Baby penguin introduced to the world

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shedd Aquarium in Chicago announced the birth of a penguin chick, joining three others that were hatched this nesting season. Their arrival is important because of the Magellanic penguins' threatened status as a species, the aquarium says.

wtae.com

TOO CUTE! Walt Disney World announces birth of baby giraffe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Video above:Disney drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests. Walt Disney World announced the birth of a new male long-necked giraffe Monday. The healthy calf weighs 183 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall, according to the care staff that was there for the birth. This content...
Boise, IDPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Post Pandemic Baby Penguin Hatched At Zoo Boise

Do you remember when the popular sentiment was that the Pandemic was going to create a baby boom? Personally I know way too many people that bought into the hype or maybe just lived up to the expectation and indeed had or are having " Pandemic" babies. Apparently its not just humans that we're taking advantage of the "quiet" time away from others during the last year. If you love Penguins you're gonna love this story.
Daily News Of Newburyport

Waddling into view are the stars of 'Penguin Town'

They arrive every year in their snazzy black and white tuxedos, causing traffic jams and clamoring for quality real estate. Endangered African penguins have long been a source of delight to visitors of the South African community of Simon's Town, mixing with humans as they go about their penguin tasks, which includes the important one of finding a nest and breeding.
KIVI-TV

Zoo Boise welcomes baby Magellanic penguin

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced Friday a Magellanic penguin hatched on May 21, 2021, at the zoo. The chick was hatched to parents Jimmy and Rose and weighs a little more than three pounds. The chick is doing well and is growing fast, according to zoo staff. Magellanic penguins...
Orlando, FL10NEWS

Baby giraffe born at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a March story about Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Scroll down for pictures of the new giraffe calf at Disney. If you soon see a baby with a really long neck wandering around Disney World, we want you to know...it's OK to stare.
101 WIXX

1:45 Feel Good Stories: Wisconsin Baby Sets World Record / Dog Saves Life By Being Cute

1. Last year, a woman in Minneapolis gave birth to a baby boy who was FIVE MONTHS premature, which was a new record. Little Richard Scott William Hutchinson weighed less than a pound, and doctors gave him a 0% chance of survival. But his parents, from St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, kept the faith, Richard kept defying the odds, and earlier this month, he celebrated his first birthday.
Discovery

An Inspiration for All: Rosie the Penguin

When we think of disabilities, we often do not think about them in tandem with animals, especially penguins. Meet Rosie, an eight-month-old African penguin with physical disabilities located at the OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, AZ. Rosie hatched in December 2019, becoming penguin #39 in the colony at Penguin Point exhibit....
IFLScience

6,000 Penguins Wiped Out On Australian Island Due To Introduced Tasmanian Devils

The Tasmanian devil has had a rough time in the past 30 years, with their population having been pushed to the brink by the spread of a contagious form of cancer known as devil facial tumor disease (DFT). Multiple approaches have been taken to try and conserve the species, but, according to Wionews, a recent report from BirdLife Tasmania appears to reveal that one technique has caused devastation for an entirely different animal.
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

At a UK aquarium, two penguin babies have been born.

At a UK aquarium, two penguin babies have been born. A UK aquarium is celebrating the arrival of two penguin hatchlings. The two chicks were born to parents Ripley and Elton after a breeding season that took place during lockdown at Sea Life London Aquarium. They are the only two gentoo penguins successfully bred in England this year.
MOJEH

Introducing Moors & Saints: The Ethical Fine Jewellery Brand On A Mission To Change The World

Ethical, sustainable and utterly stylish, Dubai-based Moors & Saints is connecting sacred spaces through fine jewellery to build sustainable peace. Fine jewellery is often a token of love, something to be treasured, so it’s important that when the investment is in a piece with integrity. Enter Moors & Saints, an emerging ethical jewellery label that started here in Dubai, born from a need to connect cultures in meaningful ways amid divisive times. The brainchild of Chama Mechtaly – a Moroccan visual artist who launched the brand in 2019 – each and every piece is handmade in the city by expert craftsmen who come from at least three generations of Indian jewellers using 18 carat gold and sterling silver with precious and semi-precious stones. “I studied international relations and conflict resolution in Boston and came to Dubai after working in diplomacy and refugee advocacy,” Chama tells MOJEH. “This collection of experiences led me to start a brand that promotes tolerance, pluralism and cross-cultural understanding in the world.”
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Families introduced to magical world of animation at new COSI exhibit

A flash of light emitted from an LED screen as children much too young to remember Bugs Bunny and Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner watched in awe. With parents who grew up on Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes Cartoons in mind, Columbus's Center of Science and Industry returned with a new exhibit: The Animation Academy. The new exhibit opened up to the public Saturday, a little more than three weeks after the children's museum reopened from the COVID pandemic, and will be at COSI until Sept. 6.
Wisconsin StateIdaho8.com

Baby Richard thrives as he breaks Guinness World Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A huge and happy update on a story about a premature baby who was given a zero percent chance of survival, but continues to thrive. Richard Hutchinson was born last June when his mom was just 20 weeks pregnant. He weighed only about 11 ounces and was given a zero percent chance of survival.
Petsallears.net

You Can Finally Find This Baby Yoda Souvenir in Disney World Again!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to The Mandalorian, it’s hard not to obsess over the totally cute Baby Yoda/Grogu/The Child. We’ve seen him ALL over merchandise including a streetwear collection, a...