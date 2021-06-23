Baby penguin introduced to the world

Ethical, sustainable and utterly stylish, Dubai-based Moors & Saints is connecting sacred spaces through fine jewellery to build sustainable peace. Fine jewellery is often a token of love, something to be treasured, so it’s important that when the investment is in a piece with integrity. Enter Moors & Saints, an emerging ethical jewellery label that started here in Dubai, born from a need to connect cultures in meaningful ways amid divisive times. The brainchild of Chama Mechtaly – a Moroccan visual artist who launched the brand in 2019 – each and every piece is handmade in the city by expert craftsmen who come from at least three generations of Indian jewellers using 18 carat gold and sterling silver with precious and semi-precious stones. “I studied international relations and conflict resolution in Boston and came to Dubai after working in diplomacy and refugee advocacy,” Chama tells MOJEH. “This collection of experiences led me to start a brand that promotes tolerance, pluralism and cross-cultural understanding in the world.”