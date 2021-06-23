Rangers Need Consistency From Georgiev in 2021-22

The Oakland Athletics (44-30) will face the Texas Rangers (26-46) in Game 2 of a four-game showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Oakland split the first two installments of a series after winning the opener at 5-2 on Friday but lost Game 2 against the New York Yankees at 5-7 on Saturday. In the series finale, the Athletics managed to score just one run in their loss to the Yanks at 1-2 on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics started the series with a 3-8 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday. Catcher Sean Murphy posted a one-run score on one base hit with an RBI in leading Oakland in the loss. Left Fielder/2nd Baseman Tony Kemp made one run on two hits while 1st Baseman Matt Olson had one run and a base hit in the losing effort for the Athletics. Starter Frankie Montas earned the loss for Oakland after allowing eight earned runs on nine hits with two bases on balls and struck out six Texas batters in defeat.