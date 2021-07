Some suspicious activity on the southeast side of Oelwein, has resulted in the arrest of a local man, for an outstanding warrant. While out on patrol last Friday night (June 25) at about 9:45pm, Oelwein Police officers checked on suspicious activity in the ten block of 20th Street SE. Following the investigation, 27 year old Zackery Frazer of Oelwein was taken into custody on a Fayette County warrant. He was originally charged with four counts of Forgery.