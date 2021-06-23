The New Faces of Pride: Good Girls Star Isaiah Stannard Shares Why Harry Styles Is His Queer Hero

With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ+ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021. Welcome to The New Faces of Pride. Ariana DeBose would like you to wear her heart on your sleeve. More than six months into helming the Unruly Hearts Initiative—founded with The Prom costar Jo Ellen Pellman—they've teamed with Coloring Broadway to release what she called "this...