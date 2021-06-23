Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The New Faces of Pride: Good Girls Star Isaiah Stannard Shares Why Harry Styles Is His Queer Hero

By Billy Nilles
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello & More Celebs Show Support for Pride. With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

www.eonline.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Mae Whitman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Girls#Trans People#Queer#Pride Month#Camila Cabello More#Lgbtq#Fx#Nbc#Glaad#Hbo Max#Universe#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentburlingtoncountytimes.com

'Drag Race' star and Disney+ queen Nina West shares why Pride is for all ages

Nina West is helping Disney celebrate Pride this year. West, who rose to fame and earned the title of Miss Congeniality on the 11th season of VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2019, is set to host the Disney+ virtual variety show "This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular" at 8 p.m. Sunday on the Disney+ YouTube and Facebook pages.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Bowen Yang Is Devoting Extra Attention to His Inner Circle This Pride

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products mentioned are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This Pride Month, Bowen Yang is being extra in the best possible way. Typically a term reserved for those doing the absolute most, the Saturday Night Live star has a different perspective on his newfound M.O. inspired by Bonobos' summer campaign, aptly titled the "Summer of Extra." Bowen and his La Culturistas podcast co-host, Matt Rogers, teamed up with menswear...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

The New Faces of Pride: TikTok Stars Chris & Ian Share the Kind of Love Story They Want to See More Of

Watch: Laverne Cox Talks Protecting Trans Lives for Pride Month: Legacy Maker. With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ+ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.
Celebritiesimdb.com

The New Faces of Pride: Ariana DeBose Shares Why She's Poured Her Whole Heart Into Her New Initiative

With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ+ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021. Welcome to The New Faces of Pride. Ariana DeBose would like you to wear her heart on your sleeve. More than six months into helming the Unruly Hearts Initiative—founded with The Prom costar Jo Ellen Pellman—they've teamed with Coloring Broadway to release what she called "this...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'

Lenny Kravitz says he could "possibly" see how his fashion choices have inspired other younger artists throughout the years, including Harry Styles. While chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) Friday, the 57-year-old musician opened up to co-host Jeremy Parsons about the music video for his track "Raise Vibration," as well as his own style and that of the former One Direction member.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Lance Bass Shares His 7 Favorite Finds From Pride Month

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

Joshua Bassett Confirmed He's LGBTQ+ And Doesn't Ascribe To A Label

In a June 24 interview with GQ, Joshua Bassett confirmed he’s LGBTQ+, although he won’t label himself. The news comes weeks after the actor seemingly came out during a May 10 interview with Clevver. At the time, fans didn’t know whether he was being serious or not because he did it so casually. Now, Bassett confirmed he “wasn’t joking.”
Celebritiesat40.com

7 Loving Stars That Helped Their LGBTQ+ Fans Come Out

Coming out can be a challenge, but some LGBTQ+ fans have leaned on their favorite stars to help them with the process. We’re days away from the culmination of Pride Month and iHeartRadio is turning our attention over to the superstars who have offered some assistance. Scroll on below to read through some heartwarming stories!
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Good Girls cast share sadness after show's surprise cancellation

Good Girls has been cancelled at NBC after four seasons, with the final few episodes of the current run now being the last. As reported by Deadline, studio Universal Television has tried shopping the show around to various places, including Netflix where it has been doing quite well, but the talks about an extra season to wrap up the storyline didn't prove fruitful.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Good Girls' Star Mae Whitman Shares Perfect Meme After NBC Cancels Crime Dramedy

NBC recently announced they were not renewing one of it's beloved shows Good Girls, and series star Mae Whitman had a thing or two to say about it. After cancelling Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest, fans aren't happy to see another one of their favorite shows go. As a response, Whitman took to Instagram to share a hilarious meme with her fans and let the meme do the talking as she simply used emojis to caption the photo.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Camila Cabello Stars As Cinderella In New Trailer

Camila Cabello‘s big screen debut is just around the corner. To mark the occasion, the first trailer has been shared for her role in ‘Cinderella.’. In the clip, Cinderella is shown going from the basement to the ball. Billy Porter‘s Fairy Godmother character is also introduced and he can be seen wearing a bedazzled, high-collared gown with a clavicle-covering brooch. During his appearance, he asks Cinderella if she would like to go to the ball.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Good Girls Has Been Canceled at NBC and Its Stars Are Sad

First Debris, then Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, then Manifest and now, Good Girls. NBC is not playing around with renewals and cancellations this year, and has canceled Good Girls—yet another beloved but low-rated drama with dedicated fans and a passionate cast—after four seasons. And this time, there's not even any hope of a savior, as negotiations to move the show to somewhere like Netflix reportedly did not work out. The show starred Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as a trio of moms and criminal (sometimes) masterminds, and Hendricks and Whitman have both expressed their sadness on social media. Whitman shared a meme of her eyes being covered by Hendricks...