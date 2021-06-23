Cancel
Real Estate

Home inventory grows almost 4% in May

By Mike Wheatley
realtybiznews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome inventory rebounded slightly last month amid torrid growth in the housing market, according to the latest Zillow Market Report. Home values continued to rise last month, breaking new records while the typical time on market has fallen to just six days. At the same time, rents across the U.S. are rising fast after stymied growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

realtybiznews.com
